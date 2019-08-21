e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Apple to spend $6 billion to take on Amazon, Netflix: Report

Apple may launch Apple TV+ service before Disney+ launches on November 12.

tech Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple TV+ service will come with brand new programming from the world’s celebrated artists including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg
Apple TV+ service will come with brand new programming from the world’s celebrated artists including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg(REUTERS)
         

In a bid to give over-the-top streaming services from Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Hulu a run for their money, Apple has committed $6 billion to its original TV shows and movies budget for its upcoming Apple TV+ service, according to a new report from the Financial Times.

This is a huge jump in Apple’s budget for original shows as the company earlier set aside $1 billion for bringing renowned creators and actors to its platform, The Verge reported on Monday.

One comedy-drama called “The Morning Show”, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell, has cost Apple hundreds of millions of dollars, said the report quoting the FT.

Apple announced its TV+ service at an event in March. The on-demand subscription service will come with brand new programming from the world’s celebrated artists including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Apple said.

While the company announced that the service will start rolling out from autumn this year, it did not disclose any exact release date or price for the service.

The FT report indicates that Apple may release it before Disney+ launches on November 12.

 

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:30 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion WeekUP Cabinet expansion
    don't miss