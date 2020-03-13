Apple to update MacBook laptops this year with scissor-style keyboards, ARM processor

tech

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:23 IST

A new release note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (obtained by Macrumours) states Apple’s plans to launch new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of this year. Although the size of the MacBook Pro was not mentioned, it might be the 14-inch model that was recently mentioned by Kuo in a separate release note. The company might not be upgrading its 16-inch MacBook Pro just yet as it was refreshed just four months ago. Also, the upcoming 14-inch model is expected to replace the current 13-inch variant.

The highlight however, is the comeback of scissor-style keyboards. The existing 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models come with Butterfly-style keyboards, which hasn’t received much praise by users as it is said to have sticky and unresponsive keys after prolonged use. The company switched back to scissor-style keyboard with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Also read: Coronavirus effect: Apple changes cleaning guidelines for iPhones and other products

Kuo adds that Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air and Pro models may see mass production happening from late March. Considering that Apple is moving to scissor-style keyboard with more MacBook models, it might be a possibility that all the latest ones launched this year get scissor-style keyboards.

In addition, Kuo adds (via 9to5 Mac) that Apple could launch its first ARM architecture-based MacBook by the end of 2020. These may have a shipment time frame of Q4 2020 – Q1 2021. If the report is true, this will be Apple’s first major move from Intel to ARM for Mac devices.

And since developers would have to recompile their Mac apps for the ARM architecture, Apple may announce the switch before it actually launches the first ARM-based Mac device. WWDC (Worldwide Developer’s Conference) should be an apt time to announce the switch. Apple, however, is yet to reveal if its WWDC event will take place or not considering the coronavirus spread.