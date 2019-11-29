Apple turns to China to ramp up AirPods, AirPods Pro production

tech

Apple has turned to a Chinese manufacturer to ramp up production of AirPods Pro and AirPods amid surging demand. This comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is preparing to slap more tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Cupertino-headquartered firm has sent a memo to all its manufacturers and providers to ramp up production of the truly wireless headphones, including doubling the production of the Pro, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker’s manufacturing partner for the AirPods Pro is Luxshare-ICT, which has two plants in China.

Apple’s fastest-growing products include the wireless earbuds. According to industry analysts, 200 million units could be sold yearly and the number could reach 80 million as early as 2020, according to GSMArena.