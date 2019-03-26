Apple unveils Apple TV+ video subscription service along with revamped Apple TV app

Apple now wants to look beyond iPhones and iPads. With its hardware sales plummeting in key markets, the Cupertino-based company is betting big on a suite of services. The shift in strategy signals a Microsoft-like evolution for the technology company.

At “It’s showtime event”, Apple launched its video streaming service called “Apple TV+.” Apple roped in Hollywood director Steven Spielberg to announce Apple’s venture into original programming. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon along with Steve Carell also took the stage to announce “The Morning Show”. More Hollywood stars who graced the event were Jason Momoa, and comedian Kumail Nanjiani.

Apple also unveiled all-new Apple TV app and Apple TV channels which will be available in May 2019.

The new Apple TV app will now serve as a one destination platform for all Apple TV services. Here, users will be able to access all their subscribed services, TV channels, and games. The updated Apple TV app will also arrive on MacOS soon. Apple is also expanding the Apple TV app to other TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio.

Apple TV+ will be available later this fall in over 100 countries. The subscription service will be available within the Apple TV app.

“Beginning in May, customers can subscribe to Apple TV channels à la carte and watch them in the Apple TV app, with no additional apps, accounts or passwords required. Apple TV channels include popular services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, Noggin and new services like MTV Hits, with more to be added over time around the world,” said the company in a release.

