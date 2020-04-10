Apple TV+ makes some shows free to watch for everyone

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 14:17 IST

Apple has made some shows from its Apple TV+ streaming platform free for users to watch during this lockdown. Also, this isn’t restricted to the US as it will be come to all countries where Apple TV+ is available from April 11.

From the Apple TV+ catalogue, these original shows have been made free - Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Snoopy in Space, Hipsters, Ghostwriter and The Elephant. There’s also Oprah Talks on Covid-19 that users can stream for free.

One popular title missing from this catalogue is The Morning Show which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Apple has also not included recent releases on the platform which is quite understandable. Apple TV+ users in the US also get free access to some premium shows and movies from HBO and EPIX.

Apple TV+ app is available on all Apple devices, and others including Amazon Fire TV. The app isn’t available on Android phones but users can stream it on the web browser. Apple TV+ also requires an Apple ID to sign in to the streaming services. Users will however not be required to add payment details for subscription.

Apple TV+ comes with a 7-day trial after which it costs Rs 99 per month in India. Apple has also been running an offer by giving one year subscription of Apple TV+ for free to users who bought an Apple device after September 10, 2019.