Apple TV Plus is here: How to get subscription free for one year

tech

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:31 IST

Apple is now taking on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with its own streaming platform, Apple TV+. The new streaming platform rolled out on November 1 in over 100 countries including India. In line with the company’s new pricing strategy, Apple is offering Apple TV Plus for just Rs 99 per month, much cheaper than Netflix’s and Hotstar’s.

Apple TV+ is focused on an all-original videos and currently offers very little content such as “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “For All Mankind” and “The Elephant Queen.” To make the new platform, Apple has introduced a few schemes, including giving one year free subscription.

Where to watch Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available on following devices - iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future. You can also stream content on the web at tv.apple.com ( Safari, Chrome, and Firefox browsers supported).

To subscribe to Apple TV+, customers need to have at least iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina.

Who can get Apple TV Plus free for one year?

Apple is offering a seven-day free trial to all users. The one-year free access is available to customers who bought any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10.

Starting November 1, new Apple customers can initiate the free offer through the Apple TV app. Note you need to have the latest iOS version on your device. Customers have three months after device activation to claim the offer.

Apple TV+ will automatically renew at Rs 99 per month after one year though customers will have the option to cancel the subscription at least one day before the renewal date.

Also note that one Apple TV+ subscription can be shared by up to six family members and access the content using their respective IDs and passwords. The one-year free subscription is also available to both new and refurbished models, including devices purchased under the company’s iPhone Upgrade programme.

How to activate the free offer on your iPhone?

If you’ve purchased a new iPhone recently, here’s how you can activate the free one-year offer.

Step 1: Turn on your new iPhone or other eligible Apple device.

Step 2: Login with your Apple ID.

Step 3: Launch the Apple TV app.

Step 4: Tap on the offer notification that appears on the home screen.

Step 5: Tap on the “enjoy 1 year free” prompt.

Step 6: You may be asked re-enter your Apple ID and password to verify.