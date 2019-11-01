e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Apple TV Plus now available in India, subscription costs Rs 99 per month

If you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch, you can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

tech Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple TV Plus launches in more than 100 countries
Apple TV Plus launches in more than 100 countries(Apple )
         

Apple’s new streaming television service ‘Apple TV Plus’ is now available in the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac, along with other devices like Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks and the web at tv.apple.com.

The service is available in more than 100 countries around the world and the content is subtitled or dubbed in close to 40 languages, CNET reported on Thursday. The Cupertino-based company, which has a reported budget of $6 billion to rope in some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, is staking the most on The Morning Show, its marquee drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

If you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch, you can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

Once the free period is over, customers will still pay Rs 99 a month. Through family sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription.

TV shows that are available at launch include “See,” “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind,” “Helpsters,” “Snoopy in Space,” “Ghostwriter,” and Oprah Winfrey’s Book Club. “The Elephant Queen,” a documentary, is also available.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:59 IST

tags
top news
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Merkel meets Modi, says India serious about Make in India
Merkel meets Modi, says India serious about Make in India
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Man kills neighbour, injures his wife after tiff over urinating in public
Man kills neighbour, injures his wife after tiff over urinating in public
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech