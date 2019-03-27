Apple TV+: 5 things you need to know about new Netflix-killer

Apple is betting big on its all-time high install base of 1.4 billion to re-invent itself as a ‘services’ company. On Monday, Apple introduced a new suite of services including a video streaming platform that will compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Called Apple TV+, the new platform features original shows, movies and documentaries. The platform is backed by top Hollywood artists including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, JJ Abrams, Jason Momoa, M Night Shyamalan, Jon M Chu and more.

Apple TV+ is accompanied by an updated Apple TV application and new Apple TV channels. All the new services are going to be offered as single package. If you’re interested in Apple’s new video streaming platform, here are five things you need to know.

Pricing and availability

Apple hasn’t disclosed the pricing of its new video streaming service. According to reports, it will be priced at $9.99 per month. Apple is also charging the same for its news subscription service, Apple News+. The company has said it will announce pricing and availability of Apple TV+ later this fall.

New Apple TV app

The revamped Apple TV comes with a new interface and Netflix-style recommendations. Apple TV will now personalise experience for users based on their preferences. The platform will feature suggestions from shows and movies from over 150 streaming applications including Amazon Prime and Hulu. This also includes TV services such as DirectTV Now and PlayStation Vue. The platform will be rolled out to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs and other streaming devices.

Oprah Winfrey embraces Apple CEO Tim Cook during an event launching Apple tv+ at Apple headquarters on March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California. ( AFP )

Apple TV Channels

Starting May this year, Apple TV subscribers can access a new “Apple TV channels”. As the name implies, it’s an a la carte platform with access to services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Smithsonian Channel, and EPIX among others.

ALSO READ: Apple Arcade, Apple introduces the ‘world’s first game subscription’ service

Original content

Just like Netflix and Amazon, Apple is also investing in Original content exclusive to its Apple TV+ platform. At its special event, Apple announced original shows featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon among others. The list of original content is as follows: Amazing Stories, The Morning Show, See, Little America, Helpsters, Little Voice, Are You Sleeping?, Dickinson, For All Mankind, M. Night Shyamalan Show, Untitled Series from It’s Always Sunny Creators, Central Park, and Toxic Labor, Untitled Mental Health Doc, and a TV Book Club?

Privacy

Apple stressed that it will not allow publishers and third-party service providers to access users’ data. This also includes blocking service providers from serving targeted ads. Even for recommendations and personalisation on streaming service, Apple uses on-device intelligence.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:25 IST