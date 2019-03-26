Apple TV+ to Arcade: Here are top new services Apple announced at its special event

Apple at its ‘special event’ announced new subscription-based services including a Netflix-style video streaming platform with original content. Apple’s new services are deeply integrated within its ecosystem and promised to retain users’ privacy while delivering data-driven features like content recommendations. As expected, most of these paid services will be available in the US first.

Apple News Plus

Apple already offered a Google News and Flipboard-like Apple News platform. With a new paid subscription service, iOS users can access to content from top publications including magazines such as Vogue, Traveler, and Billboard among others. Apple says it does not allow publishers on Apple News+ to track your usage. It also said that it uses on-device intelligence to deliver personalised recommendations. The service will be available for a monthly subscription of $9.99.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is essentially a one-time subscription plan to play all the top games from different studios. At the event, Apple confirmed games from Annapurna Interactive, Bossa Studios, Cartoon Network, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Konami, LEGO, Mistwalker Corporation, SEGA, Snowman, ustwo games and more. Just like News Plus, Arcade will be part of Apple’s App Store and will give users access to full version of games with all functionalities including updates, patches and even ability to play offline. The games will be compatible with all major Apple devices.

Apple announced the launch of it's new video streaming service, unveiled a premium subscription tier to its News app, and announced it would release its own credit card, called Apple Card. ( AFP )

Apple TV+

After Google, Apple is also getting in the video streaming segment with “original content.” Apple TV+ will be available later this fall in more than 100 countries. The subscription service will be available within the Apple TV app. Apple also launched all-new Apple TV app and Apple TV channels which will be available in May this year.

Apple Card

Apple Card is built into Apple’s Wallet application on iPhones and allows users to make payment at stores, in-app purchases, and send and receive money. To woo users, Apple is offering a “daily cashback” scheme under which users get a percentage of every Apple Card purchase. Apple has teamed up with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard for the support. Apple also introduced a titanium Apple Card for shopping at locations where Apple Pay is not supported.

First Published: Mar 26, 2019 01:31 IST