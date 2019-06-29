Today in New Delhi, India
Apple TV tries ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ Twitter thread

Apple TV wants to help users decide which movie to watch with the latest Twitter thread style.

tech Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
apple,apple tv,apple tv thread
Check out Apple TV on Twitter.(REUTERS)

Apple has joined the latest viral Twitter trend that allows users to try out a light “choose-your-own adventure” style game.

Apple’s ‘Apple TV’ account on Twitter has started a new thread through which it wants to help users decide what they should watch. The Twitter thread involves a series of questions and options. According to the options chosen, a new Twitter thread will open up and reveal the movie you should watch.

The first thread asked users a series of questions about international pop-star Beyonce and they had to click on the answers in an attempt to not get fired as Beyonce’s new assistant.

At several points, the solutions showed completely different paths. The thread has gathered over 97,300 retweets and millions of likes so far. The concept for the thread was introduced by a Los Angeles-based 19-year-old scholar Landon Rivera.

The engagement-boosting Twitter trend was also observed by celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Questlove. After the Beyonce game became a viral hit, the creator posted new threads about being rapper Cardi B’s bodyguard and getting away with murder.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:27 IST

