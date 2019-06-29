Apple TV tries ‘choose-your-own-adventure’ Twitter thread

Apple has joined the latest viral Twitter trend that allows users to try out a light “choose-your-own adventure” style game.

Apple’s ‘Apple TV’ account on Twitter has started a new thread through which it wants to help users decide what they should watch. The Twitter thread involves a series of questions and options. According to the options chosen, a new Twitter thread will open up and reveal the movie you should watch.

What movie should you watch this weekend? — A THREAD

Start here to get our recommendation! pic.twitter.com/Twv8Pn1hau — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 28, 2019

The first thread asked users a series of questions about international pop-star Beyonce and they had to click on the answers in an attempt to not get fired as Beyonce’s new assistant.

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019

At several points, the solutions showed completely different paths. The thread has gathered over 97,300 retweets and millions of likes so far. The concept for the thread was introduced by a Los Angeles-based 19-year-old scholar Landon Rivera.

The engagement-boosting Twitter trend was also observed by celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Questlove. After the Beyonce game became a viral hit, the creator posted new threads about being rapper Cardi B’s bodyguard and getting away with murder.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:27 IST