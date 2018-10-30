Apple unveils new iPad Pro with Face ID, new design: Full specifications, features

Apple on Tuesday launched a new iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro starts at $799 for the base model, $999 for the bigger iPad Pro.

As rumoured earlier, Apple’s new iPad does not have Touch ID and relies on Face ID for biometric authentication. The new tablet has Liquid Retina Display, similar to Apple’s iPhone XR. The tablet comes with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays with slimmer bezels and higher pixels. Apple says the new iPad Pro is 25% slimmer than the predecessor.

Running on iOS 12, Apple’s new iPad Pro comes with new navigation gestures and UI changes. The tablet is powered by A12X Bionic chipset which is based on 7nm process and has 10 billion transistors. Apple says the chipset is more powerful than A12 that powers the latest iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

The company says multi-core performance has increased by 90%. Apple says new chipset helps deliver 1000 times faster graphic performance. The Bionic chipset is coupled with a dedicated neural engine for handling machine learning applications.

Apple’s new iPad Pro now supports USB Type-C. The tablet also allows users to charge the iPhones (similar to reverse charging technology on a few Android phones). Other key features include e-SIM support and Gigabit LTE.

Apple has also updated its Apple Pencil stylus with new gestures support. The new iPad comes with a new Folio that can be magnetically attached to the tablet.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 21:01 IST