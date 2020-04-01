Apple updates iMovies, iWork apps: Here’s what’s new

tech

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 10:16 IST

Apple has updated its iMovies for iOS app and iWork for iOS suite bringing a host of new updates and features to the two apps.

Let’s start with the iMovies for iOS app. Apple has added support for Magic Keyboard, mouse and a trackpad for iMovies on iPad. This would allow iPad users to use keyboard shortcuts to toggle between various inspector modes when a clip is selected. It would also allow iPad users to use keyboard shortcuts to rotate video 90-degrees clockwise or counter-clockwise.

In addition to this, Apple has also made it easier for iMovies users to download soundtracks within the app. Users can now tap the Download All button at the top of the soundtracks list to download all the soundtracks at once. Lastly, the company has added support for PNG, GIF, TIFF, and BMP files within the app. Notably, users need an iPad running on iPadOS 13.4 to be able to use these features.

iWork

Coming to the iWork, Apple has rolled out major upgrades to the Keynote, Numbers and Pages apps available as a part of the suite. For starters, the three apps have gotten support for Magic Keyboard, mouse, and a trackpad on iPad. This feature, as is the case with the updated iMovies app, requires the device to run on iPadOS 13.4. Another major update coming to the three apps is the ability to add a document created within any of these apps to a shared iCloud Drive folder automatically. This feature requires the device to be running on iPadOS 13.4 or iOS 13.4.

Pages

Other changes coming to the company’s Pages app include the ability to apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document, drag and drop functionality to select multiple objects and editing shared documents while offline such that the changes get uploaded when a user is back online among other things.

Numbers

Numbers app too is getting a number of features. The list of features include applying a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document, drag-drop functionality for selecting multiple objects, and editing shared documents while offline.

Keynote

Last on the list is the Keynote app, which like the Numbers and Pages, has gotten tons of new features. The list includes editing shared presentations while offline such that the changes get uploaded when a user is back online. This functionality is available in iPadOS or iOS 13 or later.

Additionally, the update includes drag and drop functionality to select multiple objects, easy access to recently used themes, and new “Keyboard” text build in and build out animation among others.