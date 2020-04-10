Apple updates its Covid-19 screening app with new features

tech

Apple launched its Covid-19 screening website and app late last month. Both platforms have been developed in partnership with the CDC, White House and FEMA. Apple has now rolled out an update for its Covid-19 app which brings new features for users.

The new update for Apple’s Covid-19 app brings two features for users. The first one lets users select their state of residence which will help them see guidance from that particular state’s health department. The latest update also brings tips for users to keep themselves and others physically and mentally healthy. In addition to these, the new update also comes with bug fixes and improvements.

Apple’s Covid-19 screening app works much like the others that have been launched so far. The app asks the user questions based on the symptoms of Covid-19. According to the symptoms of the user, Apple will guide and offer advice on what to do next. For example, users who don’t have Covid-19 symptoms will be advised to practice social distancing.

The Covid-19 app also offers information resourced from government agencies on Covid-19. Users can get updated information on the coronavirus itself, measures and prevention tips like social distancing, and more. Apple’s Covid-19 app is currently available only in the US. It doesn’t require any account for users to sign-in, and Apple says the responses won’t be kept on their database or sent to any government organisation.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was however questioned by US senators on the company’s data-sharing practices and safeguards of the Covid-19 app, Bloomberg reported. The senators also questioned Apple on their agreements with federal or state governments for the development of the Covid-19 app.