Apple users will soon be able to control iPhones from their Dell laptops

Apple users will soon be able to control iPhones from their Dell laptops

Dell will roll out the update that will allow users to control their iPhones using their laptop in the coming months.

tech Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:23 IST
Mark Gurman
Bloomberg
A customer compares the size of the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at the Apple Store in Singapore September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su - RC11F423A010
Dell Technologies Inc. is trying to make its laptops more attractive to iPhone users.

The Round Rock, Texas-based computer maker said on Thursday it is releasing software that will let users mirror their iPhone’s screen on Dell laptops.

The feature will roll out in coming months as an update to Dell’s Mobile Connect software, which added similar functionality for Android handsets in 2018. The update, will also let Dell users drag photos, videos and other files from their iPhone to their PC. The software requires the download of an iPhone app and works with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro and Alienware laptops running Windows 10.

People using Mobile Connect with an iPhone were previously able to get notifications and send texts. Dell said more than 150 million calls and texts have been sent via the software, with half of those happening via Apple Inc. devices.

Dell, the third-largest PC maker, sees the software as a way to get more people to buy its products. Apple has offered deep integration between its Mac computers and iPhones for years, including easy file transfers, messaging and calls, but does not offer a screen mirroring feature.

Bail for activist , ex-IPS officer who were jailed for anti-CAA protest
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
BJP to reach out to 3 crore families to spread awareness over CAA
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
