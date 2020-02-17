Apple users, Your Mac isn’t safer than Windows PC anymore

tech

Apple’s Macs are generally considered safer than Windows PCs in terms of defending users’ data against various infections such as malware, trojans, and adware. But now, a new report suggests otherwise.

According to a report titled “2020 State of Malware Report” by Malwarebytes, which is a cyber-security company that makes anti-malware solutions, there has been a 400% increase in the rise of the prevalence of malware for Macs in 2019 compared to 2019. The report further states that the company detected 11 threats per Mac on an average back in 2019. This number is roughly double the average number of threats detected on Windows during the same time. The company detected an average of 5.8 threats on Windows last year.

If you think, this is scary wait until you read what the report states next.

Adware, as the findings of the report, became a bit more aggressive in 2019 compared to 2018. The report said that approximately 24 million Windows adware were detected last year. By comparison, 30 million adware were detected on Macs during the same time.

“The number one Mac detection, an adware family called NewTab, brought in 28 million detections itself,” the report added.

The report further states that this trend is possibly due to the increase in market share of Apple’s laptops and desktops. Simply said, the growing user base of Mac PCs have made them a lucrative target for the hackers.

“...in 2019, Macs became more attractive targets to cybercriminals. In addition, macOS’ built-in security systems have not cracked down on adware and PUPs to the same degree that they have malware, leaving the door open for these borderline programs to infiltrate,” the report added.