Apple vs Facebook: iOS 13 update to restrict background access of VoIP apps

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:12 IST

Apple Inc is making a change to its mobile operating system that will restrict a feature that apps like Facebook Inc’s Messenger and WhatsApp use to make voice calls over the internet, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The calling feature in the apps runs in the background even when not in use, which means the apps can connect calls faster while performing other tasks such as data collection, according to the report. The report said that Apple is restricting the background access to apps while users make internet calls.

Apple’s move will force the social media giant to redesign its messaging apps, the report said, citing two people familiar with matter, adding that it may have a heavy impact on WhatsApp, which has been using the internet calling feature in a variety of ways, including for implementing the app’s end-to-end encryption.

“The changes to the upcoming iOS releases are not insignificant, but we are in conversations with Apple on how best to address,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Information. “To be clear—we are using the PushKit VoIP API to deliver a world-class, private messaging experience, not for the purpose of collecting data.”

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:12 IST