Apple vs Google: How their COVID-19 websites are different or similar

tech

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:59 IST

In a bid to make more users aware about coronavirus outbreak, big tech firms are taking several steps to make it happen. While Google recently launched its COVID-19 information website, Apple has also introduced a screening website that also informs user what can be done to curb the spread. With both the tech giants coming with their own websites, it is natural for someone to get confused between the two. So, we break down both of them and tell you what similarities or differences are there between the two.

Google’s coronavirus information website

Google’s website does give you all the information that you need regarding coronavirus. Besides telling you what the virus is and how it spreads, the website also gives you tabs for symptoms, prevention and treatment. In case you need more information, there are direct links to World Health Organisation (WHO) website as well as a Q&A tab.

The search giant is also making use of its other platforms such as YouTube and has put YouTube videos on the website for better context. This comes in addition to Search and Trends integration. The firm is also proving state-wise healthcare details but only in the US.

There’s no dedicated app for this.

Also read: Google Search updates coronavirus SOS alert with detailed dashboard

Apple’s COVID-19 information website and app

Apple’s COVID-19 information website was just unveiled today and yes, there is a dedicated app for it as well. Both the website and app give you the same information. Here too, the aim is to make more users aware about the pandemic however, the website also asks a bunch of questions to determine if you are having the disease or not. Every question has multiple replies to choose from and on the basis of the result, the website suggests what all can be done to curb the spread or if they need to consult a doctor at the earliest.

The website also gives users latest information and guidance on steps that can be taken such as social distancing, washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and monitoring symptoms. Although it doesn’t have any YouTube integration, it does bring Siri onboard with this.

It will now tell you about coronavirus when asked “How do I know if I have coronavirus?”. It will also give users access to resources from the CDC and suggestions to download telehealth apps available on the App Store.