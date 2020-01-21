Apple wants to launch the iPhone 9 as soon as possible and it makes sense

tech

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:55 IST

Apple is going to launch an affordable phone in 20202 and all leaks point towards the fact that it is going to be the iPhone SE 2. There were reports of the iPhone 9 as well and going by the rumours, the iPhone SE 2 is the iPhone 9 and Apple wants to launch it as soon as possible. Apple is also planning to target markets like India with this phone.

Apple never launched the iPhone 9 after the iPhone 8 and moved straight to the iPhone X. The company is now going back in the series to give us the iPhone 9.

Since the product is currently being tested, we can expect it to launch very soon and and a speedy launch schedule makes sense for markets like India where a cheaper iPhone is going to work very well. Apple had been losing grip over China-dominated markets like India and managed to fix a part of that by lowering the price of the iPhone XR last year. Given the success of that move, the iPhone 9 makes sense.

The iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2 is expected to be exactly like the iPhone 8. The new device is expected to come with a 4.7-inch screen and a matte finish on the back. The smartphone is expected to come with a Touch ID fingerprint authentication for security.

The iPhone 9 is expected to be launched in two storage variants, a 64GB and a 128GB. The 64GB should be priced around $399 and the 128GB should be around $499 or $449. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 9 might go on sale in the first quarter of 2020. Apple generally hosts a press conference in March every year and it is possible that they might launch the iPhone 9 during the conference this year.

Besides this, we also know that the iPhone 9 will run on the A13 chipset and that means iOS support for at least the next few years.