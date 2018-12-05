Apple wants you sleep better with its new smart bed cover tech

Apple wants to help you sleep better with its new smart bed cover. Dubbed as iSheet, this gadget will monitor the user’s sleep patterns.

Apple has filed for a patent for a new tech which can be woven into a blanket or bed sheet, The Times of London reported (via New York Post). Here, users can monitor their sleeping data which will have intricate details like the number of times they toss and turn. According to the patent filed, the ‘iSheet’ will have a camera to overlook sleeping activity and it will be equipped with 54 sensors.

Apple has also filed for another patent which will enable emergency calls on the smart bed cover. This patent states that the bed cover will use accelerometers to monitor vital signs for any anomalies which could indicate health problems for the user. Upon detecting such activity, the bed cover will automatically make an emergency call.

While this gadget does sound interesting, the question of privacy arises since it works on the data of the user. However the report notes that Apple will keep user data safeguarded and not use it without permission. Apple’s patents for the bed cover have only been filed now with possibility of it being mass produced not guaranteed yet.

Like the Apple Watch, the iSheet will also be a health focused gadget. The Apple Watch Series 4 comes with an ECG sensor which can detect irregular rhythm in the heart. Apple is however, yet to expand the ECG feature in markets other than the US.

