Apple wants you to unlock your car using Face ID, Touch ID

Technology companies and carmakers have been experimenting with new ways to unlock cars. A few cars allow users to unlock using their smartphones. Hyundai late last year introduced a system that allowed drivers to unlock cars using fingerprint sensors. Apple is now said to be working on a mechanism based on biometric authentication.

A new patent filed by Apple demonstrates how a vehicle can unlocked using the company’s biometric authentication such as Face ID. This essentially means you can unlock a car by just looking at it – similar to how users unlock their iPhone X and above using Face ID.

In the document titled “System and Method for Vehicle Authorization”, Apple said, “Vehicles may be accessed and operated using a key or key fob. Typically, the key fob may provide a remote keyless entry system that provides access to the vehicle by unlocking the doors and additional functionality such as starting the engine. However, most conventional key fobs or keyless entry systems are single factor security systems that offer only a low level of security.”

“Moreover, some conventional remote keyless entry systems are vulnerable to man-in-the-middle attacks and other security issues. For example, the vehicle is unable to identify the person carrying the key or key fob, so anyone with the key fob can operate the vehicle,” it added.

According to a 9to5mac report, the technology will also be able to recognise a particular person in a shared car and personalise in-car tech settings accordingly. The feature is said to be quite similar to different profiles on PCs.

While the patent was published last week, Apple had filed it about two years ago. The patent also indicates the company’s interest in expanding its car tech services.

Since then, Apple’s ambitious car project has taken a big hit. Just last month, Apple moved over 200 employees from its self-driving car project, codenamed Titan.

“We have an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple. As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company where they will support Machine Learning (ML) and other initiatives, across all of Apple,” an Apple spokesperson had said.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:58 IST