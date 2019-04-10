Apple Watch 4 gets more colourful customisations

Adding more colourful customisation controls for Apple Watches, the iPhone-maker has released a video on YouTube, this time focusing on easy switch between bands on its Watch Series 4.

“Apple Watch Series 4 is completely redesigned. And now you can give it a fresh look with new bands in a variety of styles and colors,” 9to5Mac quoted Apple as saying on Tuesday.

Apple released its spring collection of Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases last month with “Sport Loop” bands in Papaya, Cerulean, Spearmint and Lilac colours and the Nike bands in Spruce Fog, Teal Tint and Hyper Grape shades.

Titled “More Powerful, More Colourful”, the 15-second long YouTube video quickly runs through various Apple Watch bands and casing options.

Earlier in March, the iPhone-maker shared five new Apple Watch “how-to videos” on YouTube, covering functionalities like changing Apple Watch videos, adjusting Move goals, using Siri, setting Run goals, viewing past activities and changing watch bands.

