Apple Watch lineup outsold entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:02 IST

Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a huge margin in 2019. Apple Watch shipped 31 million units worldwide in 2019, compared with 21 million for all Swiss watch brands combined.

According to Strategy Analytics a global, independent research and consulting firm, traditional Swiss watch makers, like Swatch and Tissot, are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear.

“We estimate Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, growing a healthy 36 per cent from 22.5 million in 2018. A blend of attractive design, user-friendly tech and sticky apps makes the Apple Watch wildly popular in North America, Western Europe and Asia, Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.

The latest smartwatch from the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by WatchOS 6 and comes with a new ‘Always On’ display feature. The latest smartwatch from Apple features top-of-the-line ECG and fall detection features, among other health benefits.

For added personal safety while travelling, users with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 5 can now complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of where the device was originally purchased or if the cellular plan has been activated.

New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminium, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium variant.