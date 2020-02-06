e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Apple Watch lineup outsold entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019

Apple Watch lineup outsold entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019

Apple shipped 31 million Watch units in 2019 globally in comparison to the 21 million units for all Swiss brands combined.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019.
Stan Ng presents the new Apple Watch at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a huge margin in 2019. Apple Watch shipped 31 million units worldwide in 2019, compared with 21 million for all Swiss watch brands combined.

According to Strategy Analytics a global, independent research and consulting firm, traditional Swiss watch makers, like Swatch and Tissot, are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear.

“We estimate Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, growing a healthy 36 per cent from 22.5 million in 2018. A blend of attractive design, user-friendly tech and sticky apps makes the Apple Watch wildly popular in North America, Western Europe and Asia, Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.

The latest smartwatch from the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by WatchOS 6 and comes with a new ‘Always On’ display feature. The latest smartwatch from Apple features top-of-the-line ECG and fall detection features, among other health benefits.

For added personal safety while travelling, users with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 5 can now complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of where the device was originally purchased or if the cellular plan has been activated.

New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminium, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium variant.

tags
top news
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech