e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Apple Watch saves 79-year-old Texas man’s life. Here’s how

A US doctor recently saved a person’s life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) at a restaurant.

tech Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Fransico
Man credits Apple Watch for saving his life
Man credits Apple Watch for saving his life(REUTERS)
         

A 79-year-old veterinarian from Waco, Texas has credited the Apple Watch for saving his life, after the device’s heart rate monitor notified him of atrial fibrillation. Dr. Ray Emerson received a notification from his Apple Watch saying that it had noticed an irregular heartbeat, CBS Austin reported recently.

The notification of an irregular heart rhythm and potential atrial fibrillation is what prompted him to head to his doctor where he had an EKG and then had surgery at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center to correct the irregular rhythm.

As per report, Dr. Emerson joked that he was “too cheap” to buy the watch for himself, but now he views his Apple Watch as priceless. There have been several examples where Apple Watch saved lives.

A US doctor recently saved a person’s life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) at a restaurant. An Apple Watch user in the UK was recently alerted about his low heart rate by the device. It revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in a surgery to fix the problem.

tags
top news
‘Come, watch yourself’, Sanjay Raut invites Governor to see 162 MLAs
‘Come, watch yourself’, Sanjay Raut invites Governor to see 162 MLAs
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech