Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Apple Watch Series 2, 3 get new screen replacement programme

Apple’s new screen replacement programme covers a specific type of screen cracking in Watch Series 2 and 3 models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Apple Inc has launched a new screen replacement programme for aluminium models of the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3.

According to Apple, under very rare circumstances a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminium models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or 3. The crack might develop on one side and continue around the screen, the company said on Friday.

The new screen replacement programme covers a specific type of screen cracking in models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

Watch variants eligible for screen replacement service, include 38mm and 42mm aluminium Apple Watch Series 2, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2, Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS, Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS+Cellular, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with GPS and Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular models.

Under this programme, accidental damage, including shattered screens, would not be covered as well as stainless steel and ceramic models that used a different display type.

 

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 17:27 IST

