Apple Watch Series 3 cellular to launch in India on May 11

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced the availability of Apple’s Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular connectivity) in India. The two operators have introduced special cellular services for the Apple Watch Series 3 as it works independently of the smartphone.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular connectivity): How does it work?

The cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 3 utilises an e-SIM that works on the same number you use for your phone. This means users can make calls and send or receive text messages through the smartwatch itself. For connectivity, the smartwatch uses the antenna designs for transmitting and receiving element for LTE connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular connectivity): Specifications

The Apple Watch Series 3, unveiled in September last year, comes with an improved dual-core processor that is said to be 70% more efficient than its predecessor. It also has a new W2 chip that improves Bluetooth and wireless connectivity.

Running on WatchOS 4, the smartwatch supports apps like Apple Music and Siri. It comes with a bunch of sensors that allows the device to track your activities, including walking, and heart rate.

Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a water-resistance rating of 50 metres under the ISO standard 22810:2010. “This means it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 3 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth,” the company says on its website.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular connectivity): How to register and pre-order

Airtel

The telecom operator said it will begin selling the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) on May 11. Pre-registrations for the same begin on May 4. Customers can book their Apple Watch through the company’s official website.

Airtel postpaid customers on any Airtel My Plan or Infinity Plan can get connected on the Apple Watch Series 3 absolutely free of cost with their existing plan. iPhones compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 are : iPhone SE, 6/6 Plus, 6s/6s Plus, 7/7 Plus, 8/8 Plus and iPhone X. The phones will need to be upgraded to iOS version 11.3 or above.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has already begun accepting registrations for the smartwatch on its website. You are required to enter your name, email ID, phone number and pin code to register for the smartwatch. Note that the company is only accepting registrations at the moment. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin on May 4.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular connectivity): How to connect with Airtel

To activate cellular service on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iPhone to iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + cellular connectivity): How to connect with Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has introduced a new cellular service called JioEverywhereConnect for the new Apple smartwatch. The service allows users to “make calls, use Internet and apps” at no extra cost.

The Reliance website says that all Jio users with any data plan can get started with Apple’s new smartwatch. Users, however, will need to have an iPhone 6 or a newer version running iOS11.3 or above to get started with the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular. The process of pairing the Apple Watch Series 3 with Reliance Jio is the same as Airtel’s.