Apple Watch Series 4 goes up for pre-orders in India, price starts at Rs 40,900

Apple’s latest smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 4, will go on sale in India later this week. Ahead of the launch, Apple Watch Series 4 has gone up for pre-orders on e-commerce platforms like Paytm and Flipkart. The new range of Apple Watch Series 4 is also listed on Apple’s official website.

Price of Apple Watch Series 4 in India starts at Rs 40,900. The GPS + Cellular model will be available at a starting price of Rs 49,900. Shipping of Apple Watch Series 4 will start from October 19.

Apple Watch Series 4: India Price

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm is available for Rs 40,900 whereas the 44mm variant will be available for Rs 43,900.

The Cellular variant in 40mm size will be available for Rs 49,900. The 44mm model is priced at Rs 52,900.

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular 40mm in stainless steel body with Sport Band will go on sale for Rs 67,900 whereas the model with Milanese Loop band will be available for Rs 76,900, reports Gadgets360.

The 44mm variant of the Watch Series 4 Cellular with Sport Band will cost Rs 71,900 whereas Milanese Loop band model is priced at Rs 80,900.

Apple Watch Series 4: Specifications

Apple’s new smartwatch runs on 64-bit dual-core S4 processor. It comes with electrical heart sensor, second-generation optical heart sensor, fall detection, and digital crown with haptic feedback.

Apple Watch Series 4 is water resistant up to 50 metres. The device comes with improved accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light sensors. It comes with 16GB of built-in storage. Both 44mm and 40mm variants come with OLED Retina display and 1000 nits brightness. Connectivity options include 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 13:23 IST