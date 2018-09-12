Apple Watch Series 4 launched with ECG compatibility, new design

Apple on Wednesday announced the launch of its new smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 4. The latest smart watch has a bigger edge-to-edge display than the previous Apple Watch. Apple says that the Watch Series 4 is 30% larger than its predecessor but is thinner at the same time.

Apple Watch Series 4 has a redesigned UI with new complications. There’s also a new watch face which is customisable for different occassions. The watch face can accommodate up to eight complications. Users can customise by adding their favourite contacts to the watch face or add different time zones while travelling. The watch face can also be customised with fitness-focused features only.

The digital crown on Apple Watch Series 4 has been upgraded to provide haptic feedback on apps like podcasts and calendar. The speaker is now 50% louder than the the previous Apple Watch. The microphone has also been moved to the opposite side of the speaker. Apple has made more changes with the back panel now being able to transmit radio waves.

Apple Watch Series 4 is powered by dual-core S4 processor which is said to be up to 2X faster than the previous chipset. In terms of health, Apple Watch Series 4 will be able to detect if you fall. More health features include new improvements on the Watch Series 4. Apple Watch Series 4 will send a notification for low heart rate. It will also be able to screen heart rhythms for any irregular rhythms.

Apple Watch Series 4 comes with support for electrocardiography, or ECG. Apple has integrated electrodes on the back panel and digital crown of the Watch Series 4. All ECG readings will be available in the Health app which can be shared as a PDF document. Apple says that all your health data will be protected with end-to-end protection.

On the software front, it runs WatchOS 4. It is powered by an 18-hour battery life, the same that powers the third-generation Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in silver, gold and space grey colours.There’s also a new gold finish for the Watch Series 4. All existing Watch straps will be compatible with the Watch Series 4.

RELATED: iPhone XS, XS Max, XR launch live: Latest updates from Apple’s event

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 22:56 IST