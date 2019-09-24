Apple Watch Series 5 vs Watch Series 3: Here’s what the latest smartwatch offers

tech

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:48 IST

Apple Watch Series 5 is set to go on sale in India later this month. The latest smartwatch comes with a number of new smart features such as Always On Retina display, better battery life and faster processor. Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 40,900.

With the Watch Series 5 launch, Apple has also dropped the price of its Watch Series 3 which is now available online at a base price of Rs 20,900. Interestingly enough, Apple’s 2018 smartwatch, Watch Series 4, is no longer listed on Apple’s official website. The last gen smartwatch is available on e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon for a starting price of Rs 40,900 – same price as the latest model.

If you’re planning to buy a new Apple watch this festival season, here’s a comparison between Apple Watch Series 5 and Watch Series 3.

Display & design

Apple Watch Series 5 comes in 44mm and 40mm cases with narrower bezels. As mentioned above, Apple Watch Series 5 offers an Always On Retina Display. The feature enables all the notifications to the lock screen of the smartwatch. The latest Apple Watch is also slimmer at 10.7mm.

Apple Watch Series 3 comes in 42mm and 38mm cases with fairly larger bezels. It misses out on the Always Retina Display. It’s quite thicker at 11.4mm. Both the models come in aluminum body.

Features

Apple Watch Series 5 and Watch Series 3 come with some common set of sensors – heart rate monitor, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS, barometric altimeter, water-resistant up to 50 meters, gyroscope, microphone, gymkit, emergency SoS, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and ceramic and sapphire crystal back design.

The latest generation offers some unique features such as Compass, ECG, international calling and emergency SoS, better accelerometer, louder speaker, second-gen optical heart sensor. Apple Watch Series 5 also comes with a fall detection feature.

B07XWYCMQH

Performance

Apple Watch Series 5 is available with 32GB storage whereas Watch Series 3’s GPS+Cellular model and GPS only models have 16GB and 8GB storage respectively. The latest model runs on S5 64-bit dual-core processor and W3 Apple wireless chip while Watch Series 3 is powered by S3 dual-core processor and W2 wireless chip. Both smartwatches are said to offer up to 18 hours of back up.

In terms of connectivity, Watch Series 5 offers LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The last year’s model has the same connectivity options except older generation Bluetooth 4.2.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 10:48 IST