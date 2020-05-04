Apple Watch Series 6 may monitor your anxiety levels and track sleep

tech

The rumoured Apple Watch Series 6, which is said to see the light of the day later this year alongside the iPhone 12 series, is now reported to come with anxiety monitoring and sleep tracking features. This information has been leaked by a tipster named @NikiasMolina on Twitter and is something that a more popular tipster, Jon Prosser, has confirmed tersely.

In the tweet, @NikiasMolina claims the forthcoming wearable device to additionally feature longer battery life, Pulse Oximeter (which has been rumoured before) and Apple S6 processor. There’s no way to verify these details right now so we will suggest you to take this with a pinch of salt for now. However, in a reply tweet when a user tagged Jon Prosser and asked if these features are for real, Prosser replied “Yep!” without giving any extra information.

Preliminary reports on the yet-to-be-released Apple Watch Series 6 suggest that it may detect panic attacks and when a user is under stress. “The Watch is then supposed to learn over time what symptoms occur before and during the panic attack. Eventually, the goal is to detect panic attacks before they happen, warn the user beforehand and offer assistance (such as breathing exercises),” said XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach in a series of tweets recently.

“Similarly to high heart rate notifications, the user would be able to look through the history of their detected panic attacks and see how the Watch behaved. The user can also manually specify the symptoms in order to further increase the accuracy,” he added.

Apple has been adding health focused features on its Apple Watch since years now and unlike others, the company often pitches it as a health tracking device instead of a smartwatch. There have been many examples where Apple Watch played a role in saving lives of people.