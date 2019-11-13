Apple Watch Series 6 to offer faster performance, better water resistance: Kuo

tech

Apple launched the latest Watch Series 5 just two months back but details on the next model are already out. Apple Watch Series 6 which will launch in 2020 is said to come with faster performance and better water resistance.

Apple analyst (via MacRumors) Ming Chi-Kuo predicted that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 will focus mostly on performance improvements. In addition to faster CPU and improved water resistance, the Watch Series 6 will also offer faster Wi-Fi and cellular connections.

Apple will also make a switch to liquid crystal polymer (LCP) material which will be used for the circuit boards in the Watch Series 6. The new material is believed to enhance performance in the 2020 Apple Watch. At present Apple Watch Series 5 and previous models use polymide (PI) material for the circuit board. Apple Watch Series 6 will most likely launch in the second half of 2020.

Apple launched the Watch Series 5 earlier this September along with the iPhone 11 series. Apple Watch Series 5 features an Always On Retina display which shows notifications and other alerts. The Watch Series 5 also comes with a built-in compass for better navigation. The smartwatch also offers an international emergency calling feature.

Apple Watch Series 5 non-cellular version is priced at Rs 40,900 in India. The cellular model starts at Rs 49,900. The smartwatch is available in two display sizes of 44mm and 40mm. It is powered by the 64-bit dual-core S5 processor and W3 wireless chip. The Watch Series 5 runs on the latest watchOS 6 out-of-the-box.

Apple also launched the AirPods Pro today in India and it is available at Rs 24,900.