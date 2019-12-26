Apple Watch Series dominates India’s 5 best smartwatches of 2019

tech

With a strong millennial base with rising disposable income, India now offers immense growth potential for the Smart Watch players which is currently dominated by the Apple Watch Series.

The India market for wearable devices grew 30.9 per cent sequentially in the second quarter of 2019 -- reaching an all-time high of 30 lakh shipments in a single quarter, according to the IDC. Smart Watches saw a healthy 99.6 per cent (Year-on-Year) and 42.9 per cent (QoQ) growth in the second quarter.

Fossil made a return after struggling with stock issues and became the leading wearable watch brand with 34 per cent category share, the IDC said.

However, continuing its lead over its competitors, Apple Watch Series 5 remained the first choice for Watch lovers in the country.

According to Sanjay Gupta (India Head), Vice President and India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors, “technological advancements combined with machine learning abilities, embedded Artificial Intelligence technology along with IoT can unlock a whole new world of opportunities for the Smart Watch market in 2020”.

Let us see top 5 smartwatches that Indians loved the most in 2019.

Apple Watch Series 5: The Apple Watch Series 5 is powered by WatchOS 6 and comes with a new ‘Always On’ display feature. The latest smartwatch from Apple features top-of-the-line ECG and fall detection features, among other health benefits.

For added personal safety while travelling, users with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 5 can now complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of where the device was originally purchased or if the cellular plan has been activated.

New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminium, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium variant.

The Smart Watch is available at starting price of Rs 40,900 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G:Galaxy Watch 4G is Samsung’s first smartwatch to launch with e-SIM support.

WIth LTE connectivity, one can use the watch without a smartphone. The Watch Active 4G lets users respond to text messages, use GPS mapping, stream music and more without a smartphone.

Customers can register for an e-SIM with Airtel or Reliance Jio. The device also features 21 new indoor exercises from a selection of 39 activities.

Additionally, the smartwatch is designed to help users track food and water intake as well. It also comes with sleep and stress tracking features. The device features two dials, 42mm and 46mm dial at Rs 28,490 and Rs 30,990, respectively.

Huawei Watch GT 2:Huawei Watch GT 2 is the successor of the Huawei Watch GT that the company launched earlier this year. The Watch is powered by a Kirin A1 SoC which has been launched exclusively for wearable devices.

The 46mm variant of Huawei GT 2 packs in a 455mAh battery while the smaller 42mm variant houses a 215mAh battery.

The company claims 14-day battery life for the 46mm variant while the 42mm has a claimed battery life of seven days.

It has 15 sports tracking functionality which includes eight outdoor sports such as running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon and seven indoor sports. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is available at a starting price of Rs 14,990.

Fossil Gen 5: Powered by Wear OS, Fossil has introduced the Gen 5 Smartwatch in the growing India wearable market for Rs 22,995 that promises extended battery mode and has a swim proof speaker.

It sports a chunky 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 328ppi (pixel per inch) and three pushers on the right side and the middle of which is a rotatable crown.

Fossil Gen 5 comes with a Heart Rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter and ambient light sensor.

Gen 5 will come with a series of auto-installed apps, music-streaming service Spotify, peace of mind and safety app, Noonlight and Nike Run Club.

Amazfit GTR: The smartwatch is equipped with 24-day battery life, 1.39-inch AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. GTR (47.2 mm standard edition) comes in titanium, stainless steel and aluminium alloy models and is available for Rs 10,999.

It features characteristics like ‘BioTracker PPG’ optical heart rate sensor, six-axis acceleration sensor, three-axis Geomagnetic sensor, Pressure sensor, Ambient Light sensor, 50 meters water-resistant, app notifications and incoming calls, others.

The smartwatch comes with 12 different sports modes, including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.

Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch displays all the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap and much more.