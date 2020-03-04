Apple working on 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, iMac Pro with mini-LED displays

tech

Apple is reportedly working on six new mini-LED products slated to launch sometime this year and in 2021. The lineup features a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. This comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who also shared more details on the production and possible launch timelines.

According to a report by MacRumors, Kuo highlights the fact that the development of Apple’s mini-LED products are on track. “The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialization has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report,” Kuo said.

Apple has been rumoured of moving to mini LED display for its MacBooks and iPads. Mini LED displays have advantages like higher contrast ratio and brightness, deeper blacks and are also more power-efficient.

Apple is expected to launch its mini-LED products starting this year. The 14.1-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro are said to launch together possibly in the fourth quarter this year. With the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, Apple would be introducing a new MacBook size.

During the same time, the iMac Pro could also be unveiled. The iMac Pro will be receiving an upgrade after three years. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to launch this fall. As for the iPad mini, it could also arrive later this year.