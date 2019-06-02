Apple WWDC 19: How to watch keynote, what to expect, and more

Apple’s annual developer conference, Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), will kick off on June 3 in San Jose, California. During five-day event, Apple is expected to unveil the latest versions of its operating systems including iOS and MacOS. The company may also introduce a new hardware at the conference.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver the opening keynote which is scheduled to start at 10AM PT (10:30PM IST). The company will be live streaming the keynote and following events on its official events page. You can also add the event to your calendar.

Just like previous Apple events, you can watch the live stream of WWDC 2019 on Safari browser on your iOS devices running version 10 and later. Windows 10 users can also watch the event on their Edge browser. Google Chrome (the updated version) will also be able to support the live stream.

What to expect at WWDC 2019?

A lot has already leaked about iOS 13. The latest update for iPhones and iPads will come with a range of new features including system-wide dark mode. The iOS 13 update will also bring better privacy and parental controls. You can also expect big improvements to existing native apps such as Mail, Home, and Books.

Apple is also expected to give a preview of its new efforts to unify apps on desktop and mobile devices. This may also include phasing out iTunes on Mac. Apple is expected to replace iTunes with three new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts.

If the past years are any indication, Apple will showcase new Augmented Reality features and capabilities. It may be recalled that Apple’s new iPod touch also comes with support for AR apps.

We’re also expecting Apple to announce updates to its Home, Health and Apple Watch platforms at the WWDC 2019.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 19:33 IST