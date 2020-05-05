e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Apps cannot replace ‘boots-on-the-ground’ in Covid-19 fight: WHO

Apps cannot replace ‘boots-on-the-ground’ in Covid-19 fight: WHO

Many countries are easing lockdown restrictions to resurrect economies and contact tracing apps are expected to play a role in helping identify new cases and contain cluster.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 00:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Geneva
WHO’s top emergency expert has stressed the need for “shoe-leather epidemiology” and praised the success of places like South Korea and Singapore for their strategy.
WHO’s top emergency expert has stressed the need for “shoe-leather epidemiology” and praised the success of places like South Korea and Singapore for their strategy. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday stressed that contact-tracing apps and other technology cannot replace old-fashioned “boots-on-the-ground” surveillance measures as many countries begin easing lockdowns imposed to curb the new coronavirus.

“We are very, very keen to stress that IT tools do not replace the basic public health workforce that is going to be needed to trace, test, isolate and quarantine,” the WHO’s top emergencies expert, Mike Ryan, told journalists at an online briefing in Geneva. He stressed the need for “shoe-leather epidemiology” and praised the success of places like South Korea and Singapore for their strategy.

Many countries are easing lockdown restrictions to resurrect economies and contact-tracing apps are expected to play a role in helping identify new cases and contain clusters. In the same briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the world to unite to defeat the new coronavirus.

“This virus will be with us for a long time and we must come together to develop and share the tools to defeat it,” he said.

“We will prevail through national unity and global solidarity,” he added, praising pledges of $8 billion from world leaders for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Geneva-based body will launch this week its updated strategic preparedness and response plan, which will provide an update of its funding needs in order to support the international and national plans to fight the virus, Tedros said.

Ryan said the WHO welcomed recent clinical trial data for Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir drug, saying “there are signals of hope there for the potential use of the drug” in COVID-19 patients.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Michael Shields)

top news
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
Delhi slaps ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol as Covid-19 cases near 5,000 mark
Delhi slaps ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol as Covid-19 cases near 5,000 mark
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
‘Highest number of cured patients...’: Govt warns against laxity amid good news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech