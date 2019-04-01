Google Maps now lets you play Snake game

The classic mobile game ‘Snake’ has been re-imagined in different ways for the smartphone generation. This includes an AR version and many gaming app variants. Now, the Snake game has come to Google Maps.

Launched as an April Fool’s gag, Google Maps’ Snake game doesn’t exactly feature a snake. Instead it has public transport vehicles from different cities and lets you pick passengers. For instance, Tokyo map has bullet train whereas London has double decker bus. The theme, however, is the classic 8-bit.

To play the Snake game on Google Maps, simply tap on the menu button on the left top corner. Scroll down and tap on “Play Snake.”

Tap on “Start” and then select the location. Google Maps offers as many as six cities to choose from: Cairo, Sao Paulo, London, Sydney, San Francisco, and Tokyo. The “World” location lets you pick passengers from anywhere in the map.

Here’s how you can play Snake game on Google Maps app ( Google Maps )

It’s not the first time Google Maps has added a game on its platform. Last year, Google Maps allowed users to add “Mario Kart” as the navigation vehicle. Back in 2015, Google Maps added Pac-Man.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 11:29 IST