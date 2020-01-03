e-paper
Are you a Realme user? Here’s everything you need to know about ads in ColorOS

Realme will show ads in two locations in smartphones running on ColorOS 6 and higher versions of its UI. These places are the Phone Manager Optimize section of ColorOS and Security Check page.

tech Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Realme will show ads on smartphones running on Colour 6 and higher versions of its UI.
Realme will show ads on smartphones running on Colour 6 and higher versions of its UI.(Realme)
         

Realme, earlier this week, announced that it would be showing commercial content recommendation, or ads, on all its smartphones running on ColorOS 6 and higher versions of its UI. At the time, the company had said that these ads will be shown to Realme smartphone users at two locations. However, the image shared by the company on its blog had raised suspicions if it would be showing ads to the users at a third location as well. Now, we have clarity in this regard.

We reached out to Realme for clarification and the company told us that ads will be served to the users only in two locations, that is, the Phone Manager Optimize section of the ColorOS and the Security Check page, which appears after users install a new app on their Realme smartphones.

In addition to that, we also sought clarification from the company as to what sort of content will be served in the commercial content recommendation. “Content recommended in our OS is mainly sourced from Google and Facebook,” Realme told HT Tech.

ALSO READ: Manu Kumar Jain explains why Xiaomi shows ads on its smartphones

The good news is that if you are not a fan of these pesky ads, you can turn them off. To turn off ads on your Realme smartphone, all you need to do is follow these simple steps: Go to the Settings app > tap the Additional Settings option > scroll down to Get Recommendations option > and toggle the button off.

