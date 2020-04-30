Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft reveals first teaser image, trailer coming soon

tech

Here’s another Assassin’s Creed title to get excited about. Ubisoft overnight announced its Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title and posted the first teaser image as well. This AC iteration adds vikings into the mix this time and is set in history, probably before the Templars came into being. We’re just guessing for now since the details are not out yet. To calm your nerves, you can take a look at the teaser image made by graphic designer BossLogic, who has been working with Ubisoft since months.

The image shows a Norse-inspired setting for the Valhalla title with a bearded viking warrior standing in the middle holding an axe, indicating it to be one of the combat tools in the game. Naval exploration will also be a part of the game as seen in the image. The developer will tell us more about the title on April 30, 11AM ET (today 8.30PM IST).

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first title after 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that came with several new RPG-like game mechanics. There was no new AC title released in 2019. Although we are not yet sure when the Valhalla will be released, the fact that teaser trailer will be out soon, the official launch could happen this year itself.

It will also be interesting to see if Ubisoft’s upcoming AC title will support PS5 and Xbox X Series consoles out of the box or not. Anyway, this year is turning out to be a good one for gamers not only because of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but other upcoming titles as well including CD Projekt’s CyberPunk 2077.