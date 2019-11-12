Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z flagship phones receive major price cut: Check new prices, specs

tech

Asus’ flagship phones have received a big price cut in India. The company has slashed the prices of Asus 6Z and Asus 5Z by up to Rs 7,000. The price cut is available on all models of Asus 6Z and Asus 5Z smartphones. Both smartphones are available at revised prices from today on Flipkart.

Asus 6Z: New price vs old price

Asus 6Z 6GB, 64GB has received Rs 4,000 price cut and is now available for Rs 27,999. The phone was earlier available for Rs 31,999.

Asus 6Z 6GB and 128GB is now available for Rs 30,999, down from the older price of Rs 34,999.

Asus 6Z 8GB and 256GB is available for Rs 34,999 after a discount of Rs 5,000.

Asus 5Z: New price vs old price

Asus 5Z 6GB and 64GB is now available for Rs 16,999 after a price cut of Rs 5,000.

The 6GB and 128GB model is now available for Rs 18,999, down from the original price of Rs 24,999.

The 8GB and 256GB model is available for Rs 21,999, down from the older price of Rs 28,999. This model has also received the highest price cut of Rs 7,000.

Asus 6Z: Full specifications

Asus 6z comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, it comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On the software front, Asus 6z runs on ZenUI with near stock Android on top. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and Quick Chage 4.0.

The big highlight of Asus 6Z is its flip cameras. The dual rear cameras can flip up to capture selfies as well. The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide angle camera.

Other key features Asus 6z include dual 5-magnet stereo speaker with Dual NxP smartamps, dual mic and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

