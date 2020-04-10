Asus 6z gets new FOTA update, unlocks VoWi-Fi calls for Jio users

tech

Asus on Friday announced a new FOTA update for its Asus 6z users. The latest update brings a slew of new features including VoWiFi calls for Reliance Jio users.

Apart from HD calls over Wi-Fi, Asus’ MR2.9 update for Asus 6z ZS630KL brings March Google Security update. The company said its new update brings “better system and performance.”

Asus 6z is currently Asus’ flagship smartphone. The phone has an edge-to-edge display, flip cameras, and a big 5,000Ah battery. The phone comes in 6GB, 128 and 8GB, 128GB RAM and storage models.

The highlight of Asus 6z is the rotating flip camera module. The dual camera setup houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide angle sensor.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ nanoedge display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. There’s also an expandable storage slot.

Asus 6z runs on ZenUI which comes with near stock Android experience and features like system-wide dark mode. The phone runs on a 5,000mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 2 days on full charge. to last for 2 days on a full charge. The smartphone also supports Qualcomm Quick Chage 4.0.

Other top features of the phone include 3.5mm headphone jack and dual 5-magnet stereo speaker.