Asus 6Z to Samsung Galaxy S10e: Here are top alternatives to OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the hottest smartphones in the market right now. The latest flagship phone from OnePlus offers high-end specifications and features ranging from a 90Hz display, Warp Charge ultra-fast charging to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. OnePlus 7 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 48,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro, however, isn’t the only phone to offer premium design and features in under Rs 50,000 category. Let’s take a look at the top new smartphones in India under Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Available online for Rs 50,900, Samsung Galaxy S10e borrows the premium design of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Powered by in-house Exynos 9820 processor, Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It has a 3,100mAh battery with wireless charging support. The phone offers dual rear cameras featuring 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 10X zoom

Oppo Reno 10x zoom recently launched in India for a starting price of Rs 39,990. The highlight of the phone is the triple-rear camera setup which features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera houses in a fin-like pop-up module. The latest Oppo phone also offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, matching OnePlus 7 Pro’s specifications. Oppo Reno 10x zoom is powered by a 4,065mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z is available in India a starting price of Rs 31,999. So far it’s the only phone to offer unique flip camera in this segment. The phone also houses a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Asus 6Z sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It also comes with a triple rear cameras including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide angle camera. The phone is also scheduled to receive Google’s Android R update.

Google Pixel 3A XL

Google Pixel 3A XL doesn’t offer OnePlus 7 Pro’ like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Instead it relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The phone, however, offers the purest Android experience and is expected to receive future Android Q and Android R updates on priority. The phone has 12.2-megapixel dual-pixel Sony IMX363 camera on the back. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus and 84-degree field of view. Google’s new phone is available for Rs 44,999.

Coming soon: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is expected to launch in India soon. Set to be the cheapest phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro sports triple rear cameras, and a pop-up selfie snapper. The phone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with in-screen fingerprint sensor. The triple rear camera setup includes 48-megapixel Sony sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The phone launched in China last month at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (Rs 25,200 approximately). Redmi K20 Pro is expected to launch in India in the same price range.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 10:03 IST