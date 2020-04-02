Asus boosts its ROG gaming lineup with Zephyrus Duo 15, S17, S15 and Scar Strix laptops with Intel H processor

tech

Asus has given a massive boost to its ROG gaming laptop line-up by introducing a range of Zephyrus S, Zephyrus M, Strix Scar, and Zephyrus Duo 15 laptops, all powered by the brand-new Intel H processor. The prices of these laptops are not out yet however, we expect the company to reveal the cost as and when they launch in different parts of the world.

The highlight of the series is the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 that integrates a secondary display and features the company’s ROG ScreenPad Plus as well. While the main screen is a 15.6-inch panel, the secondary screen is a 14.1-inch 4K IPS display that is placed above the keyboard. This design is not new for Asus as the company’s premium laptops already feature this tech. The secondary screen is also touch sensitive for easy interaction. There’s also an option to choose between 300Hz FHD resolution screen and a 4K UHD display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage. In addition, this the Zephyrus Duo 15 brings Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Plus cooling solution and is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with RTX 2080 SUPER GPU. This comes along side Nvidia’s G-Sync and battery-saving Optimus mode.

The ROG Zephyrus S17 has a larger 17.3-inch screen placed in a rather slim 18.7-millimeter-thin chassis. It has a 300Hz refresh rate display and 3ms grey-to-grey response time. You can get the gaming laptop with RTX 2080 SUPER GPU and 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU configurations as well. To keep things cool, it brings the same Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Plus cooling solution onboard. Like the Zephyrus Duo 15, the Zephyrus S17 also has Nvidia’s G-Sync and battery-saving Optimus mode. Although it doesn’t have a secondary screens, it comes with a full desktop-style keyboard with per-key RGB LED backlighting. There’s also a touchpad that doubles up as a numeric keypad.

Asus Zephyrus S15 ( Asus )

The ROG Zephyrus S15 is the smaller version of the S17 model. It is more compact and is designed to please gamers that also want a certain level of portability. The device has honeycomb reinforcements under the palm rest and has the same 18.7mm thin chassis as the S17. The build uses magnesium-aluminum alloy that is constructed using a combination of die casting and machining techniques, something that Asus claims, removes the flimsiness. All this comes in addition to AAS cooling solution Intel 10th gen processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 SUPER GPU. Besides a 300Hz refresh rate feature, the S15 includes Nvidia’s G-Sync and battery-saving Optimus mode.

The ROG Zephyrus M15 falls slightly low in the company’s ‘powerful’ list of ROG laptops. It sports a 240Hz and 144Hz fresh rate panels and a 4K display and is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor alongside the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti up to the RTX 2070 GPU. Some other features include ESS Sabre DAC for clear audio, M.2 slots, Thunderbolt 3, dual display outputs and USB ports. This device is also claimed to be for gamers who want their laptops to be more portable.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 ( Asus )

Moving on to the ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17, the new laptops boast of 300Hz refresh rate IPS panel and are powered by Intel Core i9-10980-HK processor alongside the RTX 2080 SUPER GPU and up to 32 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM. In addition to this you get customizable RGB LED lighting effects, a wraparound light bar underneath the front and side edges of the chassis, RGB logo on the laptop’s lid, all coordinated with ROG Aura Sync.

The ROG Strix G15 and G17 are also the new powerful gaming laptops that are claimed to bring the essentials while being budget friendly. Powered by 10th Gen Intel processors, the two laptops come with configurations up to RTX 2070 SUPER GPU, which is a notch below the 2080 SUPER found in Zephyrus M15, S17, Duo 15 and Strix Scar 15/17. You also get display options between 144Hz and 240Hz. There is a special edition Electro Punk version as well that includes a 35x17-inch Electro Punk desk mat along with a ROG Strix Go Core Electro Punk headset ROG Impact II gaming mouse and a special-edition ROG backpack.