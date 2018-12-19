Asus Gaming F570, VivoBook 15 laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Taiwan-based electronics major Asus on Wednesday launched two gaming laptops in India that are powered by latest-generation AMD Ryzen Mobile processors with Radeon Vega graphics.

The F570 gaming laptop is available from Rs 30,990-Rs 35,990 while the VivoBook 15 (X505) would cost Rs 52,990.

Both the laptops feature AMD Ryzen 5 processor with up to 8GB DDR4 memory and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

“We are excited to unveil the Gaming F570 and VivoBook 15 (X505) specially designed for our Indian consumers,” Arnold Su, ROG and PC Head of ASUS India, told reporters here.

“Both the laptops feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Radeon Vega graphics, ensuring effortless productivity, multitasking, and entertainment,” Su added.

With a 21.9mm profile and weighing only 1.9kg, F570 gaming laptop features back-lit keys to let users type in any environment.

The VivoBook 15 (X505) with 15.6-inch full-HD display offers 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It offers three times longer battery life as against the lithium-ion cylinder battery configurations.

Both the laptops run Windows 10 operating system (OS). The devices are currently available on Paytm Mall as well as offline stores in the country.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 16:09 IST