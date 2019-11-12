Asus launches its AMD-powered laptops in India: Price specifications

tech

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:03 IST

ASUS, in collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), on Tuesday launched the first AMD powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip at a starting price of Rs 59,990 in India.

“The two laptops champion the cause of present-day creative individuals and multi-tasking professionals by offering the perfect blend of mobility with design, weight with specs, and powerful computing performance to execute a multitude of tasks,” Arnold Su, Business Head, PC, Gaming And Commercial Products, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The ZenBook 14 UM431DA is powered by second generation Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The ergo lift design at 1.39 kg is packed in a 15.9 mm case. It promises 12-hour battery life and comes with a fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA is powered by 2nd generation Ryzen 7 3700U Mobile Processor with the latest AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphics for supreme visuals on the go. It comes with an IR camera for fast and secure facial log-in, FHD IPS touch screen and a stylus pen.

Additionally, ASUS also showcased AMD powered, ultra-slim gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G, and a gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH.

“We have a strong relationship with ASUS and the new laptops reiterate AMD’s commitment to bring choice and great performance in the ultrathin category to consumers in India,” Vinay Sinha, MD, Sales, AMD India added.