Asus launches its dual screen laptops in India: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:46 IST

Asus on Thursday unveiled its dual screen laptop series in India which comprises the Zenbook Pro Duo (UX581) and the Zenbook Duo (UX481) at a starting price Rs 2,09,990 and Rs 89,990, respectively.

With the ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo, the company has paved way to a new form factor for laptops and come equipped with both a keyboard and a secondary touchscreen for input.

“The need for the industry to evolve with the changing times necessitates innovation. As one amongst the industry incumbents, we realised it was both an opportunity and responsibility for us to push the envelope, disrupt the status quo, and come up with a magnificent offering,” Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, Asus India, said in a statement.

The company refreshed its Zenbook line up with with Intel 10th Gen Processor in UX334, UX434 and UX534, for Rs 84,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,24,990, respectively.

Asus also launched Vivobook S431 for Rs 54,990 and Vivobook S532 for Rs 69,990.

The ZenBook Pro Duo features a full-width 4K ASUS ScreenPad Plus that works seamlessly with the main 4K UHD OLED display, while Zenbook Duo features a full-length 1920p ASUSScreenPad Plus that works with the main 1080p FHD LCD display.

The ZenBook Pro Duo offers a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display with a four-sided frameless design and ultra-slim bezels. The OLED touchscreen has a cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen-to-body ratio is 89 per cent.

The ZenBook Duo is equipped with 1080p FHD NanoEdge display and comes with a four-sided frameless design featuring 90 per cent screen to body ratio.

“The latest offerings by the brand is going to empower India’s creative individuals -- content creators, editors, in addition to passionate gamers and corporate clan, to de-clutter from myriad screens and unlock efficiencies through a singular, integrated offering,” added Su.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 12:46 IST