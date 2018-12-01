Today in New Delhi, India
Asus partners with Quantumcloud to help gamers earn ‘passive’ income

Gamers can use their idle graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency and earn digital cash through PayPal or WeChat.

Updated: Dec 01, 2018 15:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Quantum Cloud uses some of the user’s graphics processing unit’s (GPU) power to run powerful Cloud-based applications.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Taiwan-based electronics major Asus on Friday said it entered into a partnership with Quantumcloud, a startup with a software solution that allows gamers to use their idle graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency and receive a digital cash payout through PayPal or WeChat.

Quantum Cloud uses some of the user’s graphics processing unit’s (GPU) power to run powerful Cloud-based applications. These applications generate profit for the platform, and the users earn a cut based on the amount of GPU power provided.

As a leading player in the world-wide graphics card market, Asus said it was uniquely poised as a distribution partner for the Quantumcloud app, which delivers cash to customers depending on how efficiently their system mines cryptocurrencies.

Asus brings many high-end graphics cards to the market every year and has a large user base that can potentially earn a “passive” income by installing Quantumcloud’s software.

Quantumcloud said it does not require customers to create a unique login, and keeps customer data safe. Instead, customers can use their existing PayPal or WeChat account to log in and collect their earnings.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 15:40 IST

