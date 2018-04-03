Asus ROG gaming laptops launched in India: Specifications, features

Taiwan-based ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday launched its next-generation gaming lineup powered by the 8th-Generation Intel Core processors in India.

The devices powered by the new chips include “ROG Zephyrus M” (GX501GI), “ROG G703”, “ROG Strix SCAR Edition”, “ROG Strix Hero Edition” and “ROG Strix GL503” laptops and the “ROG Strix GL12” desktop.

The new ASUS ROG gaming devices will be available from the second quarter in India.

All the gaming devices feature “Aura Sync” technology for gamers to customise lighting to suit their preferences, the company said in a statement.

“ROG Zephyrus M” is the world’s slimmest gaming laptop powered by 8th-Generation Intel Core CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

It is the first laptop to feature an IPS-level display with a superfast 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-responsive 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, the company claimed.

“ROG Huracan” is powered by an 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics for extreme gaming performance.

“ROG G703” has a 17.3-inch FHD IPS-level display with a 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and anti-glare coating.

“ROG Strix SCAR Edition” is powered by the latest 8th Generation Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce 10-Series graphics and features an IPS-level display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.