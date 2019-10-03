Asus ROG Phone 2 pre-order goes live on Flipkart

tech

Asus’ second gaming smartphone is now available for pre-orders on Flipkart. Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India last month with some major upgrades over the ROG Phone.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is priced at Rs 37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage which retails at Rs 59,999. Pre-orders for Asus ROG Phone 2 are currently live on Flipkart for both the variants. There are some offers like 10% instant discount for ICIC Bank and Axis Bank customers. Asus ROG Phone 2 also comes with accessories but those have to be purchased separately.

Asus upgraded its second-generation gaming phone with a higher 120Hz refresh rate display which is also a taller one. In terms of specifics, it’s a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery paired with 30W ROG HyperCharge technology.

Asus ROG Phone 2 continues to offer air triggers but with improved ultrasonic sensors and vibration motors. The smartphone is also equipped with better front-facing speakers. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor.

For photography, Asus ROG Phone 2 sports a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586 sensor) and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide-angle sensor. Up front it features a 24-megapixel camera with ultra wide-angle lens. On the software front, Asus ROG Phone 2 runs Android 9 based ROG UI.

