e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Asus ROG Phone 2 pre-order goes live on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 is back on Flipkart for pre-orders. Interested consumers can go ahead and pre-order the gaming phone which comes in two storage variants.

tech Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Asus ROG Phone 2.
Asus ROG Phone 2.(Asus)
         

Asus’ second gaming smartphone is now available for pre-orders on Flipkart. Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India last month with some major upgrades over the ROG Phone.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is priced at Rs 37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage which retails at Rs 59,999. Pre-orders for Asus ROG Phone 2 are currently live on Flipkart for both the variants. There are some offers like 10% instant discount for ICIC Bank and Axis Bank customers. Asus ROG Phone 2 also comes with accessories but those have to be purchased separately.

Asus upgraded its second-generation gaming phone with a higher 120Hz refresh rate display which is also a taller one. In terms of specifics, it’s a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery paired with 30W ROG HyperCharge technology.

Asus ROG Phone 2 continues to offer air triggers but with improved ultrasonic sensors and vibration motors. The smartphone is also equipped with better front-facing speakers. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor.

For photography, Asus ROG Phone 2 sports a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586 sensor) and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide-angle sensor. Up front it features a 24-megapixel camera with ultra wide-angle lens. On the software front, Asus ROG Phone 2 runs Android 9 based ROG UI.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:49 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech