Asus ROG Phone 2 to Huawei P30 Pro: Top 8GB RAM phones in India

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:18 IST

The RAM in a smartphone works in tandem with the processor to provide users a smoother and lag-free experience. So, more RAM is always better! It helps with multi-tasking which a lot of users do on their phones. There are smartphones that offer anywhere from 2GB to 12GB RAM which makes 6GB to 8GB the sweet spot. Here are some phones with 8 gigs of RAM:

1. Oppo K3

The Oppo K3 offers a good looking design especially in the ‘Aurora Blue’ finish. And, it has 8GB RAM which is accompanied by a Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, 128GB internal memory and 3765mAH battery.The smartphone is equipped to offer a smooth experience during casual use, switching between apps and enjoying a game. Oppo K3 offers a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with minimal bezels. You also get a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with a dual camera setup on the back.

B07PQ7CXLV

2. Vivo V17 Pro

Boasting of a quad camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front, Vivo V17 Pro is loaded with features for photographers. The smartphone also packs 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor, 128GB of storage, 6.44-inch sAMOLED display and 4100mAH battery. It is a dual-SIM phone with support for 4G on both SIMs. Also, the processor and RAM are sufficient for basic and heavy use.

B07X9YM9HD

3. ASUS ROG Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone 2 is a power-packed phone with a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. But, what makes it stand out is the 120Hz display which makes the animations feel super smooth. The 8GB RAM coupled with the SoC ensures easier multi-tasking. ROG Phone 2 also has an AMOLED 10-bit HDR screen. It is packed with the AirTrigger II technology which incorporates two touch-enabled buttons for gaming in landscape.

B07X1WL39V

4. Huawei P30 Pro

Popular for its quad rear camera setup at the back, Huawei P30 Pro is much more than that. It is another powerhouse with Kirin 980 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal memory and 4200mAH battery. It also offers wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging which lets you charge other compatible devices by placing them on the back of P30 Pro. It is also equipped to offer a fast and lag-free experience; thanks to the 8GB RAM and Kirin 980 processor.

