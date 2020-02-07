Poco X2 to Asus ROG Phone 2: Phones with up to 120Hz refresh rate

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:11 IST

Refresh rate is basically the number of times a phone display refreshes while it is being used. The faster the refresh rate, better the user experience.

A higher refresh rate ensures less friction while scrolling through apps. Animations too work more smoothly on devices with higher refresh rate.

Take a look at these 5 phones with a refresh rate of either 90Hz or 120Hz

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has a 6.59-inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core processor. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie and has an 8GB RAM.

It is powered by a 6000mAh non-removable battery. There is a dual camera at the rear, including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel camera. For selfies, it has a 24-megapixel camera.

Poco X2

Poco X2 is the most affordable phone with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, a 4,500mAh battery and dual punch-hole selfie cameras. Poco X2 is also the first to offer a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

Oppo Reno Ace

Oppo Reno Ace runs on Android v9.0 operating system and is powered by Octa core processor. The chipset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. The refresh rate of this phone with a 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is 90Hz.

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 has a 90Hz refresh rate. Launched in October 2019, it’s powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and runs on Android 10.

The Google Pixel 4 has a 5.70-inch touchscreen display. and a 2800mAh non-removable battery.

Razer Phone 2

Even though the Razer Phone 2 was launched in 2018, it offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of display, Razer Phone 2comes with a 5.72-inch touchscreen and is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.