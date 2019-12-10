Asus ROG Phone II 12GB variant to go on sale on Flipkart on December 11

tech

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:14 IST

Asus had launched the ROG Phone II earlier this year along with a whole bunch of compatible accessories, but at that point in time we only got the base 8GB version with 128GB internal storage. The base variant was priced at Rs 37,999 at launch and the smartphone shipped with only the Aero Case.

Now, Asus is launching the 12GB version of the ROG II that comes with 512GB of internal storage. The company had announced this version at the time of launch as well but had not mentioned when it would be available.

We do have a date now. The 12GB Asus ROG Phone II will be available on Flipkart from December 11 and it is priced at Rs 59,999. The product page currently mentions that it is “coming soon” along with a bunch of discount offers from partner banks and EMI options.

The 12GB ROG Phone II has all the same features as the 8GB version except for the storage options. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood there is the Sanpdragon 855+ SoC and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone comes with two cameras on the back – a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

The Aero Case for the ROG Phone II ( Asus )

While the 8Gb variant of the gaming phone shipped with only the Aero Case, the 12GB variant will ship with the Aero Case, the Aero Active Cooler II, a 30 Watt ROG Hyper Charger that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0.

The Aeroactive Cooler II ships with the ROG Phone II 12GB version. It costs Rs 3,999 if purchased separately. ( Asus )

The Aeroactive Cooler II, that costs Rs 3,999 when purchased separately, has redesigned fan blades that deliver even more airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System and can fit over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case. It is also four times quieter than the older iteration.

The 30W Hyper Charger costs Rs 1,999 if purchased separately.

In our review we found the ROG Phone II to be a very impressive smartphone that has intensive gaming at its core. Even if you are a not a gamer, you can still consider buying this just for its performance chops.